Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $126.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Barclays from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile



Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

