Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $880.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $830.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $778.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

