FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

FreightCar America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

