ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading

