Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TBBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 49,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

