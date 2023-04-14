Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

