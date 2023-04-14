Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.