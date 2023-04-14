Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

