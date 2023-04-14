The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $2.50

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Latham Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.
Latham Group Price Performance
SWIM stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $267.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.