Bank of America Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $99.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.55.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.