DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,701,570 shares of company stock worth $760,613,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

