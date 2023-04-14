Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $997.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.