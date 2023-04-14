Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $997.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

