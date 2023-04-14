Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AR opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Antero Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.