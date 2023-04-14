Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Antero Resources Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:AR opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
