The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $359,450.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Southern stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.