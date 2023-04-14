FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.
FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
