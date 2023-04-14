Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Global Payments by 96.9% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 39,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 36.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

