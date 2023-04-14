Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Insider Activity

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Global Payments by 96.9% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 39,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 36.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

