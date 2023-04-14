Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

NYSE:GHL opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.21. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

