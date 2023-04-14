Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

IR stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

