Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

