Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 18,826 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USM stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

