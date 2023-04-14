Morgan Stanley Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $123.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

