Piper Sandler Cuts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $43.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.
HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
NYSE HRL opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
