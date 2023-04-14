Piper Sandler Cuts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $43.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.