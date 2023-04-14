Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $608,500.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $50.69 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Rambus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

