Critical Survey: First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) & Its Rivals

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.72 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $185.81 billion $1.63 billion 8.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.57% 12.40% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Resource Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1030 6786 6456 268 2.41

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 31.48%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp rivals beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.