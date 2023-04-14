Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) versus MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zicix and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Zicix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Zicix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Zicix and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zicix has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zicix and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.45 -$44.04 million ($1.90) -1.74

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

About Zicix

(Get Rating)

Zicix Corp. is engaged in the development of digital applications for the collection, acquisition, and presentation of retail coupons. Its projects are focused on providing innovative and cutting edge solutions that integrate consumers, retailers, and manufactures. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.