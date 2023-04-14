Comparing Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) & BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cosmos Health has a beta of 9.26, meaning that its share price is 826% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cosmos Health and BIMI International Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Health and BIMI International Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $56.24 million 0.65 -$7.96 million N/A N/A BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.08 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

Cosmos Health has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -8.26% -121.65% -11.43% BIMI International Medical -210.40% -326.27% -107.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cosmos Health beats BIMI International Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors. The Wholesale Medical Devices segment distributes medical devices, including medical consumables to drug stores, private clinics, pharmaceutical dealers and hospitals. The Medical Services segment includes the hospitals acquired in 2021.The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription and OTC medicines, traditional Chinese medicines (“TCM“), healthcare supplies, and sundry items to retail customers through its directly-owned pharmacies and authorized retail stores. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

