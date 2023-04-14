HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 122,607 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,910,882.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

