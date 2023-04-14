NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Peter Cook Purchases 1,800,000 Shares

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$901,800.00 ($597,218.54).
NICO Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About NICO Resources
