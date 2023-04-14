Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,919,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 5,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,648 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

