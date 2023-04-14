OTR Global Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Positive

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

