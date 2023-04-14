Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,346,454.34 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,756,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

