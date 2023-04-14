Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
