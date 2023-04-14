Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

