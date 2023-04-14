Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $307.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $289.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.67.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

