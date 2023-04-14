Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 2.7 %

BIDU stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $61,205,000. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth $59,785,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.