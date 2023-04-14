James Henderson Sells 110,000,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Rating) insider James Henderson sold 110,000,000 shares of Vital Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,760,000.00 ($1,165,562.91).

Vital Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Vital Metals Company Profile

Vital Metals Limited develops and explores for rare earths projects in Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Germany, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project located in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The company also owns interests in the Wigu Hill project located in Tanzania; Nahouri Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Aue Cobalt Project located in Germany.

