James Henderson Sells 110,000,000 Shares of Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Rating) insider James Henderson sold 110,000,000 shares of Vital Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,760,000.00 ($1,165,562.91).
Vital Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
Vital Metals Company Profile
