BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $263.30 at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $230.10 to $263.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BeiGene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.