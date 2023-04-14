ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTRAN Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

