Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s current price.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALZN opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

