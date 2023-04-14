Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Securities

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. SVB Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

