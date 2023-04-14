Morgan Stanley Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $83.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.79.

Shares of AXSM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

