Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Lowered to $47.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 218.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock worth $617,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

