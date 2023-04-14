Northland Securities Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to “Outperform”

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AMOT stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.
