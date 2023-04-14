Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $144.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

