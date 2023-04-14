Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

Shares of ASND opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

