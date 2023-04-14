5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 16,544,113 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 16,544,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $1,985,293.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

PEAR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pear Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pear Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

