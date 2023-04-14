5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 16,544,113 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 16,544,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $1,985,293.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

PEAR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pear Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pear Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

