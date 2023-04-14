Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Acquires A$1,887,900.00 in Stock

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) insider Justin Werner acquired 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$1,887,900.00 ($1,250,264.90).

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nickel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 5th. Nickel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

