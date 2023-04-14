Insider Selling: Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,985,293.56 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 16,544,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $1,985,293.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.45. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

PEAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pear Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

