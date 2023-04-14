The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $332.13 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.51.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

