FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

