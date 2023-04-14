Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.17.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.