Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.17.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $113.34.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
